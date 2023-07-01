Donte DiVincenzo joining Knicks, former Villanova teammates, on 4-year deal, AP source says

By BRIAN MAHONEY

NEW YORK (AP) — Donte DiVincenzo has agreed to a four-year, $50 million deal to join former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart with the New York Knicks, a person with knowledge of the details said Saturday.

DiVincenzo spent last season with the Golden State Warriors before deciding to move across the country, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be official yet.

ESPN first reported the deal with the swingman.

The Knicks won a playoff series for the first time in a decade last season after signing Brunson in the summer and acquiring Hart from Portland during the season. Brunson and DiVincenzo were part of two NCAA championship teams with the Wildcats, with Hart joining them on the first one.

DiVincenzo also won an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, though he played in just their first three playoff games before tearing a ligament in his left ankle.

The first-round pick of the Bucks in 2018 was then dealt to Sacramento as part of a four-team deal at the trade deadline in 2022 before signing with the Warriors last July. DiVincenzo went on to play in a career-high 72 games for Golden State last season, starting 36, and averaging 9.4 points.

