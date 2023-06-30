Betts joins Rodríguez and Guerrero in July 10 Home Run Derby at Seattle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on July 10, joining Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez and Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero in the eight-man competition.

Elected to start in the All-Star Game for the National League, Betts leads the Dodgers with 20 home runs. Betts announced Friday he will make his first derby appearance.

Juan Soto won last year’s derby at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, edging Rodríguez 19-18 in the final round.

The Dodgers have never had a derby winner. Joc Pederson reached the final round in 2015 at Cincinnati, losing to Todd Frazier.

