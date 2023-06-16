Skip to Content
AP California

Dodgers’ no-hit bid broken up in 7th against Giants

KION
By
Published 8:53 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emmet Sheehan of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitched six innings of no-hit ball in his major league debut against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night, and reliever Brusdar Graterol gave up a leadoff single to Thairo Estrada in the seventh.

Sheehan walked two and struck out three. The 23-year-old right-hander threw 51 of 89 pitches for strikes, with his fastball averaging 95.6 mph.

Sheehan got his first strikeout in the second, when Mike Yastrzemski went down swinging on a 95.5 mph sinker.

Sheehan allowed his first baserunner when Michael Conforto walked leading off the second.

Sheehan, in his third season with the Dodgers organization, was called up directly from Double-A.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content