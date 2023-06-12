Rangers’ Gray to miss scheduled start vs. Angels on Tuesday because of blister

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Jon Gray will not make his scheduled start Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels while dealing with a blister.

Manager Bruce Bochy said before Monday’s series opener the decision was made so the team could “stay on the top of the it” and try to keep the blister from becoming a long-term issue for Gray (6-2, 2.32 ERA).

“It could be another five days, but it could be two or three days,” Bochy said when Gray would make his next start, adding he didn’t expect the pitcher to miss a second turn.

Gray is coming off a 100-pitch complete game in a 1-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals last Wednesday when he struck out 12. It was the first complete-game loss by a Rangers starter since 2010.

Gray is 5-1 with a 0.84 ERA in his last six starts, allowing four earned runs in 43 innings.

Bochy didn’t say who will start Tuesday in Gray’s place, though rookie Cody Bradford was in the Rangers clubhouse Monday. Bradford made his first two big league starts earlier this season before going back to Triple-A Round Rock.

___

