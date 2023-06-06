Skip to Content
LA Sparks re-sign Karlie Samuelson for rest of WNBA season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Sparks re-signed guard Karlie Samuelson to a contract for the remainder of the season on Tuesday.

She is averaging 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists while starting once in five games this season. Her 59% shooting from 3-point range ranks second in the WNBA.

Samuelson was signed by the team to a hardship contract on May 18. She played with Phoenix last season on a hardship deal.

The 28-year-old guard has also played for Seattle and Dallas during her career.

Associated Press

