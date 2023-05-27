Charlotte rides Swiderski’s goal to 1-0 victory over Galaxy

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Karol Swiderski scored a second-half goal, Justin Meram added to his club record with an assist and Charlotte FC kept the Los Angeles Galaxy reeling with a 1-0 victory on Saturday night.

Swiderski scored his fourth goal of the season when he took a pass from Meram and found the net in the 70th minute. Meram extended his team record by contributing to a goal in five straight matches.

Kristijan Kahlina finished with two saves to earn the clean sheet for Charlotte (6-6-3), which was coming off a 3-1 road win over Atlanta United. It’s the first time Charlotte, an expansion team last season, has won two straight on the road. Jonathan Bond saved three shots for the Galaxy.

Chicharito picked up a red card in the 85th minute for LA.

The Galaxy (2-9-3) entered play with just nine points through their first 13 matches. It is the club’s second worst start behind the eight points of the 2006 squad.

The Galaxy beat Charlotte 1-0 last season in the first home match of Charlotte’s first season.

Charlotte stays on the road to play the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. The Galaxy travel to play Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

