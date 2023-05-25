Teheran signs with Brewers, to start Thursday against Giants

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two-time All-Star right-hander Julio Teheran was to make his first major league appearance in over two years Thursday, for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants.

The 32-year-old agreed to terms with the Brewers on Tuesday and the deal was finalized ahead of the game against the Giants. He gets a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues and $500,000 while in the minors.

Teheran can earn $1 million in performance bonuses: $150,000 for five starts or 10 relief appearances, $400,000 for 10 or 17, and $450,000 for 15 or 24.

Teheran was an All-Star with the Atlanta Braves in 2014 and 2016. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since April 3, 2021, when he allowed one run over five innings to earn the win in the Detroit Tigers’ 5-2 victory over Cleveland. He went on the injured list with a strained shoulder less than a week later.

Teheran had gone 4-2 with a 5.63 ERA in eight starts this season with the San Diego Padres’ Triple-A affiliate in El Paso, Texas. He opted out of a minor league deal with the Padres earlier this week.

The Brewers hope he can provide some stability for their pitching staff while two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff, Wade Miley, Eric Lauer and Aaron Ashby are on the injured list with shoulder problems.

Teheran has a 78-77 record with a 3.80 ERA in 240 appearances for Atlanta (2011-19), the Los Angeles Angels (2020) and Detroit (2021).

Right-hander Jake Cousins was optioned to Triple-A Nashville.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports