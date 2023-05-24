Bruins get fast start, rout Washington in Pac-12 Tournament

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Josh Hahn and AJ Salgado drove in four runs each, Kelly Austin struck out 12 batters, and No. 7 seed UCLA routed third-seeded Washington 17-4 in seven innings on Wednesday at the Pac-12 Tournament.

Salgado had a two-run single in UCLA’s four-run second inning, Hahn and Jack Holman hit solo home runs in the third inning and the rout was on as the Bruins led 7-1.

Leading 10-4, UCLA scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to put the game away. Five of the runs were unearned after a throwing error by Washington pitcher Grant Cunningham. The Bruins had only four singles in the seven-run outburst.

Austin (5-4) went five innings, allowing six hits and four runs, three of which were earned. He opened the game by striking out the first three batters and he also struck out the side in the third and fifth innings.

Starter Jared Engman (3-4) took the loss for the Huskies after allowing seven runs on nine hits. He did not make it out of the second inning.

UCLA (28-24-1) defeated USC on Tuesday and has won Pool C to advance to the semifinals on Friday. Washington (33-17) and fourth-seeded USC play for second place on Thursday, with a possible semifinal berth on the line.

Duce Gourson went 4 for 5 for UCLA.

Coby Morales hit a solo home run for Washington.

