Chargers add depth to defensive line with signing of Nick Williams

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers signed Nick Williams on Friday, which adds some depth to their defensive line.

Williams played eight games for the New York Giants last season, including seven starts. He had 15 tackles before his season was cut short due to a biceps injury.

Williams will be going into his 10th season. He was a seventh-round selection by Pittsburgh in 2013 and has also played for Detroit, Chicago, Miami and Kansas City.

His best season was in 2019 with the Bears, when he played in all 16 regular-season games (five starts) and recorded a career-high six sacks.

