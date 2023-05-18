Skip to Content
Labor relations board files complaint against USC over athlete compensation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — The National Labor Relations Board has filed a formal complaint against Southern California, the Pac-12 and the NCAA alleging misclassification of college athletes as “student-athletes” instead of employees.

The complaint Thursday by the NLRB’s Los Angeles office seeks an order requiring USC, the Pac-12 and NCAA to reclassify football and basketball players as employees instead of student-athletes in their handbooks and rules.

It was based on a complaint by the National College Players Association to the Department of Justice filed in December that accused the NCAA of violating antitrust laws by capping compensation to athletes.

It called all three entities joint employers of college athletes and said the misclassification intentionally deprives athletes of their rights under the National Labor Relations Act.

USC, the Pac-12 and the NCAA must file a response to the complaint by June 1 and a hearing before an administrative law judge has been set for Nov. 7.

