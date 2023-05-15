Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 10:23 PM

Padres slugger Manny Machado exits game after getting hit by pitch on left hand

KION

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado came out of Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals two innings after he was hit on the left hand by a pitch from Brad Keller.

Machado was drilled with the bases loaded in the second to bring in a run in the Padres’ 4-0 win that snapped a five-game losing streak. He played defense at third base in the top of the third but was replaced by pinch-hitter Rougned Odor in the fourth.

Padres manager Bob Melvin said X-rays were negative.

“There’s nothing broken in there. He got hit on the top of the hand. Might have gotten a nerve or something like that,” Melvin said. “For him to come out of the game, it can’t feel too terribly good. He’s got quite the pain tolerance. We’ve got a lot of treatment. We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content