5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Northern California; no damage, injuries reported

EAST SHORE, Calif. (AP) — An earthquake rattled a large area of Northern California on Thursday, but no damage or injuries were immediately reported.

The quake at 4:19 p.m. had a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 and was centered about 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) southwest of East Shore, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

East Shore is a tiny community on Lake Almanor in Plumas County, located in the Sierra Nevada.

People tweeted that they felt the shaking all the way to Sacramento, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) south.