AP California

Published 9:17 PM

Police say 1 dead, 3 wounded in San Diego drive-by shooting

KION

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A drive-by shooting near a San Diego recreation center killed one person and wounded three others Friday evening, police said.

Shots were fired from a car shortly after 7 p.m. at a parking lot near Montgomery-Waller Community Park in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood, police said.

Police told KGTV-TV that a man believed to be in his 20s died at the scene.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the other victims.

No arrests were immediately made and other details of the shooting, including a possible motive, weren’t immediately released.

Associated Press

