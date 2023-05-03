Workers stuck on lifts in construction site collapse near LA

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — Emergency crews responded Wednesday to the scene of a construction site collapse near Los Angeles, authorities said.

Five minor injuries were reported after roof girders collapsed about 11 a.m. in Glendale, according to a city police sergeant who declined to give his name.

TV news helicopter footage showed at least three workers stranded in baskets of two hydraulic lifts inside a building with no roof.

The city’s fire department brought in ladder trucks to try and rescue the stuck workers.

Glendale is home to about 195,000 people in the San Fernando Valley about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of downtown Los Angeles.