Chargers pick up Herbert’s 5th-year option, decline Murray’s

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers exercised their fifth-year option on Justin Herbert on Friday as they work toward signing their franchise quarterback to a long-term deal.

Meanwhile, general manager Tom Telesco said the Chargers would not be picking up the option for linebacker Kenneth Murray.

The deadline for teams to pick up the fifth-year option on first-round picks from the 2020 draft class is Tuesday.

Herbert, the sixth overall selection in that draft, is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 4,000 yards in each of his first three seasons. Since entering the league, he is second in completions (1,316), third in passing yards (14,089) and sixth in passing touchdowns (94).

By virtue of being selected to the Pro Bowl in 2021, Herbert’s fifth-year option is worth $29.5 million, the same as Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, who was the top pick in 2020. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, who went one pick before Herbert, also had his option picked up at $23.17 million.

Herbert, who led the Chargers to their first playoff appearance since 2018 last season, was second in the league in completions (477) and passing yards (4,739) despite suffering a rib injury in Week 2 and then a torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder in Week 17. He had surgery on the shoulder in late January and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Murray’s option would have been worth $11.73 million. Telesco said not picking up the option was more of a salary-cap decision. With Herbert expected to sign a large extension at some point, the Bolts also have large contracts with receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams as well as linebackers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Excluding Herbert, the other four players have a salary cap number of at least $32 million each in 2024.

Los Angeles traded with New England to move up into the first round to take Murray with the 23rd overall selection in 2020.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL