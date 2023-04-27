Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 5:59 AM

Wild On Ice out of Kentucky Derby after workout injury

KION

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Wild On Ice is out of the Kentucky Derby after injuring his left hind leg following a workout Thursday morning at Churchill Downs.

The withdrawal allows Santa Anita Derby third-place runner Skinner into the 20-horse field for the 149th Derby on May 6.

Wild On Ice was tied for 15th with 50 points in the Derby standings after winning the Grade 3 Sunland Park Derby in New Mexico on March 26. The Texas-bred gelding breezed five furlongs in 1:01.40 before being pulled up while galloping down the backstretch before 6 a.m.

A release from the track stated that Wild On Ice was evaluated at its equine hospital before being transported to an equine surgical facility in Lexington, Kentucky, for evaluation. The release added that Jockey Ken Tohill, who was riding the horse, and trainer Joel Marr also traveled to Lexington.

Skinner, trained by John Shirreffs, finished third behind Practical Move and Japanese-bred Mandarin Hero in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby on April 8. He also ran third in the Grade 2 San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita in March. The son of Curlin and Winding Way by Malibu Moon earned his first win in six career starts in a maiden special weight race on Feb. 12.

Derby post-position draw with odds is Monday at Churchill Downs.

___

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content