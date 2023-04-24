Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 9:32 AM

Targeted shooting in San Francisco leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded

KION

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A targeted shooting in a San Francisco neighborhood popular with tourists left one man dead and three people wounded, authorities said.

A 23-year-old man was killed in the shooting late Sunday in North Beach, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. North Beach is also known as “Little Italy,” a neighborhood dotted with restaurants, nightclubs and bars.

The three people wounded are expected to survive, police said. Their condition is unknown.

Police said there was no additional information available and the investigation was ongoing.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content