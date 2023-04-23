Skip to Content
2 California Highway Patrol officers hurt in freeway crash

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Two California Highway Patrol officers were hospitalized early Sunday after a vehicle slammed into their parked patrol car at the scene of an earlier crash on a freeway east of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 4:30 a.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 215 in San Bernardino, the highway patrol said.

The officers were investigating an earlier three-vehicle crash when their patrol car was struck by an SUV, according to an incident report.

They were taken to a hospital in unknown condition, ABC 7 reported. .

One person was taken into custody but details on the suspect and any potential charges were not immediately available.

Video aired by the news station showed the crushed rear end of a highway patrol and an SUV with severe front-end damage.

All northbound lanes were closed for a time as paramedics and investigators arrived at the scene.

