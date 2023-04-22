Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks tossed for blow to LeBron in Game 3

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dillon Brooks delivered the most painful blow yet in his ongoing battle with LeBron James to a particularly sensitive area Saturday night.

James shook it off and led the Lakers to another victory.

The Memphis agitator was ejected from Game 3 of the Grizzlies’ first-round playoff series against Los Angeles after striking James in the groin 17 seconds into the second half.

Brooks committed the flagrant foul while guarding James near midcourt, and James went down in obvious pain. Officials tossed Brooks after a brief video review, leading to a raucous celebration in the Los Angeles stands for the latest misfortune of the reviled Grizzlies forward.

Memphis lost 111-101, falling behind 2-1 in the best-of-seven series despite 45 points from Ja Morant.

Brooks declined to speak to reporters after the game. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins only commented tersely on Brooks’ ejection: “Officials made a call.”

James didn’t want to weigh in on whether Brooks deserved a suspension. He didn’t want to discuss Brooks at all after scoring 25 points in Game 3, parrying several questions about the conflict.

“I don’t know. I’m not on the (disciplinary) committee,” James said. “If he’s out of the lineup, he’s out of the lineup, and we’ve got to prepare.”

Brooks was booed every time he touched the ball in Game 3 because of his behavior during and after Game 2 in Memphis. Most notably, the 27-year-old Brooks called the 38-year-old James “old” while dismissing the impact of the top scorer in NBA history.

James declined to respond to Brooks’ comments either Friday or Saturday after the victory. James and Brooks talked to each other on the court before Game 3, but James declined to say what they discussed.

“At the end of the day, I think my resume, what I’ve done for this league, speaks for itself,” James said. “I don’t get caught up in any comments like that. My focus is to my teammates and to figure out how we can beat the Memphis Grizzlies, not how I can beat another player.”

Brooks and James were matched up again in Game 3, and James was largely dominating until Brooks’ ejection.

James scored 12 points in the first half while the Lakers went up by 29 points early and eventually built a 53-37 halftime lead. Brooks struggled mightily, scoring just seven points on 3-for-13 shooting and missing four of his five 3-point attempts before getting tossed.

Memphis’ Desmond Bane thought Brooks’ blow was an accident.

“From what I could see, it looked like incidental contact,” Bane said. “Dillon is a physical defender, and it almost looked like from live action that LeBron had made a crossover move and Dillon took a stab at the ball and accidentally caught him in the wrong position. His spirits are high. He was remorseful. He’s competing. He’s into the game. I didn’t think it was anything malicious.

“James Harden did something similar and didn’t get any type of suspension, so I think DB should be able to play the next game for sure.”

Harden was ejected from Philadelphia’s victory in Game 3 last Thursday for a fairly similar blow to the groin of Brooklyn’s Royce O’Neal.

Game 3 stayed chippy in the third quarter, with the Lakers’ Rui Hachimura getting a technical foul for a furious reaction to a foul. Hachimura attempted to confront David Roddy, and several players later had a mild shoving match near the Lakers’ bench.

Brooks led the NBA in technical fouls this season, committing 18. He served two one-game suspensions for his behavior.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports