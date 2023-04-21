Alonso hits majors-best 10th homer, Lucchesi wins in return

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joey Lucchesi used to ask his parents not to come watch him pitch because that way he wouldn’t get rattled.

There’s no way he could do that this time after such a long wait to get back on a big league mound, such a long and daunting road recovering from Tommy John surgery — and being back home in the Bay Area.

So he focused on breathing.

And, a couple of hours later, the New York Mets lefty cherished celebrating this long-awaited victory with mom Michelle, dad Ken and brother Matt, who hadn’t seen him pitch since he was with the Padres in 2019.

Pete Alonso hit his majors-leading 10th homer, a two-run drive in the fifth that backed Lucchesi’s triumphant return to the majors nearly two years after his elbow reconstruction, and the Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 7-0 on Friday night.

Lucchesi (1-0) shook the butterflies and got after it.

“I was still a little nervous in the second and then after that, ‘Oh, I got this, I got this’, my rhythm was there and I was finding my location, my spots,” he said. “I was like, ‘Let’s go, ride that wave.’ I did.”

He struck out nine, walked two and allowed four hits over seven scoreless innings in his first appearance since June 18, 2021. The lefty became the first Mets pitcher to work into the seventh this season.

Alonso cherished being part of such a memorable night for Lucchesi, who praised catcher Francisco Álvarez for his guidance.

“Joey was lights out,” Alonso said. “Both of them together did an excellent job. This is so special for Joey, first start coming off Tommy John. It’s really, really cool to be a part of. I’m happy that he got the win and I’m happy he just pitched the way he did. It’s awesome.”

Lucchesi underwent elbow surgery on June 24, 2021, six days after his last big league appearance. His sensational season debut came across the bay from his hometown of Newark. His 97-pitch gem featured 59 sinkers averaging 91 mph and even clocking 92.6 mph to Mike Yastrzemski in the seventh.

“Today’s my best outing,” he said of it being the top performance of his career. “This outing just feels so good to get under my belt. I’m super grateful to be up here with the team and be able to pitch like I did for the team.”

Lucchesi had never faced the Giants while with the Mets, tossing six innings here with San Diego on Aug. 31, 2019.

Alonso delivered another mighty swing — this time off right-hander Anthony DeSclafani — to become the first to double-digit homers this year, connecting for the second straight night. Alonso’s homers are the most in franchise history before the end of April. He added a two-run single in the ninth, giving him four RBIs in consecutive games.

Manager Buck Showalter just shook his head pondering Alonso’s hot start.

“Man, I’m not talking about him,” the skipper said as to not jinx anything.

Luis Guillorme hit an RBI single in the second before the Mets added another run in the fifth on a throwing error past first by catcher Joey Bart trying to get Jeff McNeil as he singled. Alonso followed with the homer and New York won its third straight and eighth in nine.

Brooks Raley and Tommy Hunter each pitched an inning to complete the five-hit shutout that ended in 2 hours, 15 minutes.

DeSclafani (1-1) is winless in his last three appearances since April 3 and has never beaten the Mets in eight career starts.

The Giants lost for the seventh time in eight games and fell to 1-7 in night games.

SPECIAL GIFT

In the dugout before batting practice, Joc Pederson received a spectacular pearl necklace with the Star of David gifted by Team Israel for his World Baseball Classic contributions to the team.

The necklace is from Happy Jewelers in Orange County, a favorite of the outfielder during his time with the Dodgers.

“It’s really cool, super nice of them,” Pederson said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RF Starling Marte missed his second straight game since exiting Wednesday against the Dodgers with neck stiffness. Showalter is hopeful of Marte being back in the lineup Saturday.

Giants: CF Bryce Johnson continues to experience concussion symptoms since crashing into the wall in center field making a catch April 12 vs. the Dodgers. Manager Gabe Kapler said Johnson still feels foggy comparing it to “an out-of-body experience.” … OF Mitch Haniger (left oblique strain) was playing for Triple-A Sacramento and is getting close to a return. … OF Austin Slater (strained left hamstring) had a day off in his rehab assignment.

ROSTER MOVE

New York optioned RHP John Curtiss to Triple-A Syracuse, clearing room for Lucchesi.

UP NEXT

LHP David Peterson (1-2, 6.10 ERA) pitches for the Mets having recorded a 4.12 ERA over his last 16 road outings, 12 of those starts. San Francisco counters with RHP Logan Webb (0-4, 4.94), still seeking his first victory of the season and fresh off a new $90 million, five-year contract.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports