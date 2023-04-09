Police: man shot by officer at traffic stop was armed

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A police officer shot and wounded an armed man during a weekend traffic stop in Southern California, authorities said.

The 20-year-old motorist was pulled over around 7 p.m. Friday in Santa Ana, the city’s police department said in a statement.

“During the traffic stop, officers encountered a subject armed with a handgun and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” the statement said.

The driver was shot in his lower and upper torso, officials said. It wasn’t clear whether he had reached for a weapon or fired at officers.

A gun was recovered from the vehicle but police didn’t immediately say if it belonged to the driver or his 30-year-old male passenger.

The passenger was arrested on suspicion of weapons violations, the Orange County Register reported Saturday.

Neither the passenger nor the officers were injured, according to the statement.

The investigation was ongoing.