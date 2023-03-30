Stephen Piscotty released by Giants at his request

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Stephen Piscotty was released from his minor league contract by the San Francisco Giants at his request on Thursday.

The 32-year-old hit .320 (8 for 25) with three doubles and seven RBIs in 10 spring training games.

San Francisco also acquired outfielder Matt Beaty from Kansas City for cash and he struck out as a pinch hitter in his Giants debut during a 5-0 opening day loss at the New York Yankees.

Catcher Roberto Pérez’s contract was selected from the minors and he went 1 for 2 with a strikeout in his Giants debut. The 34-year-old was with Pittsburgh last year after spending his first eight major league seasons with Cleveland.

San Francisco optioned right-hander Sean Hjelle to Triple-A Sacramento and reassigned outfielder Bryce Johnson, infielder Casey Schmitt, catcher Austin Wynns and right-hander Sergio Romo, who is retiring.

Outfielder Luis González (lower back surgery) and left-hander Thomas Szapucki (left arm neuropathy) were put on the 60-day injured list.

Outfielders Mitch Haniger (left oblique strain) and Austin Slater (left hamstring strain) were placed on the 10-day IL and right-hander Luke Jackson (Tommy John surgery) on the 15-day IL, all retroactive to March 27.

