Top overall seed Alabama loses 71-64 to San Diego State in Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Top overall seed Alabama loses 71-64 to San Diego State in Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Top overall seed Alabama loses 71-64 to San Diego State in Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament.
KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.