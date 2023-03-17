Skip to Content
Chargers re-sign TE Donald Parham, P JK Scott

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Tight end Donald Parham Jr. and punter JK Scott agreed to terms Friday to re-sign with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Parham has 40 catches in three seasons with the Chargers. He appeared in only six games last season due to a hamstring injury and had 10 receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Parham’s best season was in 2021, when he had 20 catches for 190 yards and three TDs.

Scott led punters in average hang time last season and was part of a punt coverage unit that allowed a league-low 3.1 yards per punt return.

Los Angeles has re-signed five of its free agents so far. Their only new addition has been linebacker Eric Kendricks.

