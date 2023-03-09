UCSB beats Cal Poly 64-54, advances to Big West semifinal

By The Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell had 24 points in UC Santa Barbara’s 64-54 win over Cal Poly on Thursday night in the Big West Conference tournament’s quarterfinal round.

Mitchell added five assists for the Gauchos (24-7). Miles Norris scored 12 points, shooting 3 for 10 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line. Andre Kelly shot 5 of 12 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds and three steals.

Brantly Stevenson led the Mustangs (7-24) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and six rebounds. Alimamy Koroma added 17 points and two blocks for Cal Poly. Camren Pierce also had 10 points. The Mustangs prolonged their losing streak to 18 in a row.

Kelly scored nine points in the first half and UCSB went into halftime trailing 32-26. Mitchell scored 21 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead UCSB to a 10-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.