Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 7:37 AM

Fire damages Los Angeles County government office building

KION

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fire burned throughout the top floor of a six-story Los Angeles County government building early Wednesday.

The fire south of downtown LA was reported just before 4 a.m. and was extinguished in under an hour, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department statement.

Two firefighters were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. No civilian injuries were reported.

The building houses offices of several county agencies.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content