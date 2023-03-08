Fire damages Los Angeles County government office building

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fire burned throughout the top floor of a six-story Los Angeles County government building early Wednesday.

The fire south of downtown LA was reported just before 4 a.m. and was extinguished in under an hour, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department statement.

Two firefighters were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. No civilian injuries were reported.

The building houses offices of several county agencies.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.