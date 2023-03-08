Skip to Content
AP California
3 Los Angeles police officers shot; conditions unknown

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three Los Angeles police officers were shot Wednesday evening and hospitalized in unknown condition while the suspect remained barricaded in a neighborhood east of Los Angeles, police said.

Officers had gone to Lincoln Heights, an older neighborhood of single-family homes, at around 4:30 p.m. and the shootings were reported about two hours later, LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman said.

The officers were hospitalized but there was no immediate word on their conditions. Two were patrol officers and the third was a K9 unit officer, police said.

Details of the shootings also weren’t immediately released.

The LAPD issued a citywide tactical alert and officers, including SWAT team members, flooded into the area and sealed it off.

