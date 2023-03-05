Skip to Content
Woman, 2 children killed in apartment fire near Los Angeles

WEST COVINA, Calif. (AP) — An elderly woman and two young children were killed when flames ripped through their apartment early Sunday near Los Angeles, authorities said.

The blaze broke out shortly before 1 a.m. at the apartment complex in West Covina, according to the city’s fire department.

When firefighters arrived, they encountered large flames coming through several windows, officials said.

After the fire was extinguished, crews found three people dead inside. Details about the identities, ages and relationship of the victims were not immediately released.

One apartment was damaged by flames, while other units had smoke damage, ABC 7 reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

