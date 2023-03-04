Practical Move wins San Felipe; Forte wins at Gulfstream

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Practical Move rallied to win the $400,000 San Felipe Stakes by 2 1/2 lengths at Santa Anita on Saturday, beating three horses previously trained by Bob Baffert in the Kentucky Derby prep.

At Florida’s Gulfstream, Forte easily won the $400,000 Fountain of Youth as the 1-2 favorite in his 3-year-old debut. The early Kentucky Derby favorite ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.12.

Forte earned 50 points toward qualifying for the Derby’s 20-horse field. He had not raced since winning the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland in November, which helped him earn juvenile champion honors last year.

At Santa Anita, Practical Move ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.01 under Ramon Vazquez. He paid $10.40, $5.20 and $3.20.

Geaux Rocket Ride, the 5-2 favorite, returned $5 and $3.20. Skinner was another 1 1/4 lengths back in third and paid $2.80 to show.

The trio of Hejazi, Fort Bragg and Mr Fisk finished fourth, fifth and sixth. The colts were transferred recently from Baffert’s barn to trainer Tim Yakteen in order for them to earn Derby qualifying points. Baffert is serving a two-year ban by Churchill Downs Inc., which will keep him out of the Derby for the second straight year.

Yakteen won Saturday with a colt he has developed himself.

