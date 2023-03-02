Skip to Content
Traore’s 20 lead Long Beach State over CSU Bakersfield 77-61

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Lassina Traore had 20 points and 11 rebounds in Long Beach State’s 77-61 win against CSU Bakersfield on Thursday.

Marcus Tsohonis scored 11 points and added seven rebounds for the Beach (17-14, 11-8 Big West Conference). AJ George recorded 11 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line.

The Roadrunners (10-20, 6-13) were led by Cedquavious Hunter, who recorded 17 points. Travis Henson added 14 points for CSU Bakersfield. In addition, Antavion Collum had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Both teams next play Saturday. Long Beach State visits UC Davis and CSU Bakersfield visits UC Irvine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

