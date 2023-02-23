Skip to Content
Pullin, Olbrich lift UC Riverside over Hawaii 54-52

HONOLULU (AP) — Zyon Pullin scored 24 points, Lachlan Olbrich added a double-double and UC Riverside turned back Hawaii 54-52 on Thursday night.

Pullin made 11 of 19 shots from the floor and added six rebounds and three steals for the Highlanders (20-10, 13-5 Big West Conference), who have won four straight. Olbrich finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Bernardo da Silva totaled 15 points and six rebounds to pace the Rainbow Warriors (20-9, 11-6). Kamaka Hepa added 14 points and eight boards, while Noel Coleman scored 10.

UC Riverside trailed 25-14 at halftime.

