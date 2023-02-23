Grant scores 16, Sam Houston beats California Baptist 56-45
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Qua Grant scored 16 points to guide Sam Houston to a 56-45 victory over California Baptist on Thursday night.
Grant added six rebounds for the Bearkats (21-6, 11-4 Western Athletic Conference). Cameron Huefner totaled 13 points and three steals, while Kaosi Ezeagu scored nine.
Tre Armstrong led the Lancers (15-13, 6-8) with 10 points and two steals.
NEXT UP
Sam Houston plays Saturday against Southern Utah at home, while California Baptist visits Stephen F. Austin on Sunday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.