Grant scores 16, Sam Houston beats California Baptist 56-45

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Qua Grant scored 16 points to guide Sam Houston to a 56-45 victory over California Baptist on Thursday night.

Grant added six rebounds for the Bearkats (21-6, 11-4 Western Athletic Conference). Cameron Huefner totaled 13 points and three steals, while Kaosi Ezeagu scored nine.

Tre Armstrong led the Lancers (15-13, 6-8) with 10 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Sam Houston plays Saturday against Southern Utah at home, while California Baptist visits Stephen F. Austin on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.