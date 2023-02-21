Campus closed after fire rips through LA area high school

Skip to Content
COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A Los Angeles area high school was closed Tuesday after a fire ripped through the cafeteria, collapsing the roof.

Authorities were investigating the blaze that broke out Monday evening at Dominguez High in Compton.

No injuries were reported. The school was closed Monday for President’s Day.

Compton Unified School District said students who receive breakfast or lunch at the school are asked to report to nearby Clinton Elementary for their meals.

“Further information will be provided to staff, parents, and students regarding the continuance of school operations once that is known,” the district said in a statement.

