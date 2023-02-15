Davis scoresb 25 as UC Irvine defeats UCSB 70-59

By The Associated Press

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — DJ Davis’ 25 points helped UC Irvine defeat UCSB 70-59 on Wednesday night.

Davis shot 8 for 16 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Anteaters (18-8, 11-3 Big West Conference). Dawson Baker scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Bent Leuchten was 2-of-5 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with eight points.

Ajay Mitchell led the way for the Gauchos (20-5, 11-3) with 25 points. UCSB also got eight points and eight rebounds from Miles Norris. In addition, Jakov Kukic had eight points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. UC Irvine hosts UC Davis and UCSB travels to play UC Riverside.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.