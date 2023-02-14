Deputies search for inmate who walked out of sheriff station

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County deputies were searching Tuesday for an inmate who escaped custody by walking away from a sheriff’s station.

Fernando Salazar, who was assigned as a worker at the Pico Rivera station, was wearing white boxers and a blue LA County Jail jacket, according to a Sheriff’s Department statement.

He tried to steal a vehicle but was unsuccessful, the statement said.

Salazar was last seen walking toward the San Gabriel riverbed in unincorporated Whittier.

Salazar did not have a permanent residence but has connections to Norwalk, Bellflower, Downey, Lakewood, Whittier and Long Beach, as well as possible family members in Pico Rivera, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Officials didn’t release information about Salazar’s criminal history.