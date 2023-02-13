Padres’ Darvish gets $30M this year in salary, signing bonus

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish will receive $30 million this year in salary and signing bonus as part of a new $108 million, six-year contract with the San Diego Padres.

The agreement, announced Thursday, replaced the final season of a $126 million, six-year contract that was due to pay the 36-year-old right-hander $18 million this season.

Darvish geta a $6 million signing bonus, of which $2 million is payable within 30 days’ of the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office, $2 million this June 1 and $2 million this Sept 1.

He gets salaries of $24 million this year, $15 million in 2024, $20 million in 2025, $15 million in 2026 and $14 million each in 2027 and 2028.

Darvish’s 2028 salary would increase by $1 million for each Cy Young Award he wins from 2023-27.

Darvish helped the Padres reach the NL Championship Series last season, which was one of the best in his 11-year big league career. He went 16-8 with a 3.10 ERA and 197 strikeouts. He was 2-1 in the postseason.

Darvish was traded by the Cubs to the Padres in 2020.

Darvish heads a rotation that also includes hometown product Joe Musgrove, who signed a $100 million, five-year deal in July. The Padres signed shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a $280 million, 11-year deal in December, even though Fernando Tatis Jr. will be eligible to return April 20 from an 80-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Tatis will move to the outfield, probably in right.

There could be more big spending ahead for the Padres, seeking their first World Series championship. All-Star third baseman Manny Machado can opt out of his $300 million, 10-year deal after thus season, and the Padres would like to have him finish his career in San Diego. Machado finished second in last year’s NL MVP vote.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports