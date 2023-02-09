Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 9:27 PM

Davis helps UC Irvine hand Cal Poly 12th straight loss 55-54

KION

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — DJ Davis scored 16 points to help UC Irvine hold off Cal Poly 55-54 on Thursday night.

Davis also grabbed five rebounds for the Anteaters (16-8, 9-3 Big West Conference). Dawson Baker scored 12 points. Bent Leuchten pitched in with nine points and eight rebounds.

Chance Hunter finished with 13 points and six rebounds to pace the Mustangs (7-18, 1-12), who have lost 12 straight. Brantly Stevenson added 12 points and eight rebounds. Kobe Sanders finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. UC Irvine hosts UC Riverside while Cal Poly visits Cal State Northridge.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content