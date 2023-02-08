Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 4:53 PM

Irving set for Mavericks debut without injured Doncic

KION

By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyrie Irving is in the starting lineup for his debut with the Dallas Mavericks against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The eight-time All-Star was traded to the Mavs on Sunday from the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving won’t be playing alongside Mavs superstar Luka Doncic, at least to start. Doncic missed his third straight game Wednesday night because of a right heel contusion.

Irving hasn’t played in a week. He scored 20 points in Brooklyn’s loss at Boston on Feb. 1 and soon after asked for a trade. The Nets quickly unloaded him, ending a drama-filled tenure that began in 2019.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content