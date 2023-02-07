LeBron James has become the NBA’s career scoring leader, breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s mark of 38,387 points
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James has become the NBA’s career scoring leader, breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s mark of 38,387 points.
