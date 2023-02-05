Ladine scores 21 as Washington beats No. 2 Stanford 72-67

By SHANE LANTZ

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Elle Ladine scored 21 points and Dalayah Daniels made two key free throws with 8 seconds left, helping Washington knock off No. 2 Stanford 72-67 on Sunday.

Washington (13-9, 5-7 Pac-12) closed the game with a 9-2 run. Lauren Schwartz made two foul shots before Ladine put the Huskies in front with a layup with 1:41 left.

Daniels had 15 points in Washington’s first victory over a ranked opponent this season. Haley Van Dyke scored 14.

Haley Jones scored 18 points for Stanford (22-3, 10-2), and reserve Brooke Demetre had 15. Cameron Brink finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

The Cardinal led 17-8 after one quarter, but the Huskies rallied in the second.

Washington closed the first half with a 10-0 run. Ladine kicked off the spurt with a 3 with 2:03 left. Schwartz made a 3 and Daniels converted a layup at the buzzer, giving the Huskies a 38-34 lead at the break.

Washington also scored the first six points in the third quarter. But Brink’s layup started a 9-0 run for Stanford. Brink’s three-point play in the final seconds gave the Cardinal a 54-53 lead heading into the fourth.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal was outscored by the Huskies 64-50 in the final three quarters.

Washington: The Huskies have outrebounded each of their past seven opponents.

UP NEXT

Stanford: At Arizona on Thursday night.

Washington: At Utah on Friday.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25