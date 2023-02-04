San Jose officer wounded in standoff with shooting suspect

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A San Jose police officer was shot in the leg early Saturday during a standoff with a man who allegedly shot up a patrol car during an earlier traffic stop, authorities said.

The man later surrendered and the officer was expected to recover, police said.

The gunman was pulled over by officers just before 10:30 p.m. Friday but got out and opened fire, hitting their patrol car several times, police tweeted. A photo showed one bullet went through the windshield.

The officers weren’t wounded. They returned fire and hit the car as it sped off, police said.

An investigation led officers before dawn Saturday to a home on Sinbad Avenue, where the gunman was spotted in the backyard and opened fire, wounding a member of the police Mobile Emergency Response Group and Equipment Unit, or MERGE, police said.

Officers didn’t return fire and the man surrendered a short time later, police said.

He could be charged with the attempted murder of a police officer, police said.

His name wasn’t immediately released and there was no immediate word on what first prompted officers to stop his car.