Pepper’s 29 lead UC Davis past Hawaii 75-63

By The Associated Press

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper’s 29 points helped UC Davis defeat Hawaii 75-63 on Thursday night.

Pepper was 12 of 18 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Aggies (14-9, 7-4 Big West Conference). Ty Johnson scored 22 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line. Kane Milling recorded 10 points and shot 3 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

JoVon McClanahan led the Rainbow Warriors (16-7, 7-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Hawaii also got 12 points and two steals from Kamaka Hepa. Noel Coleman also put up 10 points.

NEXT UP

UC Davis plays Thursday against UC Riverside on the road, and Hawaii visits Cal Poly on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.