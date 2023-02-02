Skip to Content
Pacific hands Pepperdine 11th straight loss, 81-73

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Keylan Boone and Nicquel Blake scored 15 points apiece to lead Pacific to an 81-73 victory over Pepperdine on Thursday night.

Boone had seven rebounds and Blake grabbed five for the Tigers (12-12, 5-4 West Coast Conference). Tyler Beard scored 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

Maxwell Lewis scored 19 points to lead the Waves (7-17, 0-10), who have lost 11 straight. Mike Mitchell Jr. had 16 points. Jevon Porter pitched in with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Pacific visits BYU, while Pepperdine hosts Portland.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

