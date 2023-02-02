Long Beach State fends off Cal State Fullerton 70-67

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Both teams next play Saturday. Long Beach State hosts UC Irvine, while Cal State Fullerton hosts UC Riverside.

Max Jones led the Titans (12-12, 6-6) with 19 points. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. contributed 18 points and six rebounds.

Tsohonis added five rebounds for the Beach (13-10, 7-4 Big West Conference). Traore finished with 10 points and 17 rebounds.

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis scored 21 points and Lassina Traore added a double-double as Long Beach State beat Cal State Fullerton 70-67 on Thursday night.

