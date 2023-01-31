American forward Hoppe loaned from Boro to Scotland’s Hibs

By The Associated Press

American forward Matthew Hoppe was loaned to Hibernian of the Scottish Premier League for the rest of the season on Tuesday by Middlesbrough of England’s first tier League Championship.

A 21-year-old from Yorba Linda, California, Hoppe joined Middlesbrough from Spain’s Mallorca last summer but made just six league appearances, all as a second-half substitute.

Hoppe made his professional debut for Germany’s Schalke in November 2020 and the following Jan. 9 against Hoffenheim became the first American to score a hat trick in the Bundesliga. He moved to Mallorca in August 2021 but made just five La Liga appearances, including one start, and also appeared in a pair of Copa del Rey games.

Hoppe has one goal in eight international appearances. He started for the U.S. in Saturday’s friendly against Colombia at Carson, California. a 0-0 draw.

___

