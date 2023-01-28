Maxwell scores 26, No. 17 Gonzaga women top Pepperdine 67-49

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Brynn Maxwell, the nation’s leading 3-point shooter, made six straight behind the arc and scored a season-high 26 points to lead No. 17 Gonzaga to a 67-49 win over Pepperdine on Saturday, the Bulldogs’ 13th straight victory.

Maxwell, who has made a 3 in every game this season after transferring from Utah, had just five points in the first half when Gonzaga trailed 28-26.

She hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap an 8-0 run early in the third quarter to give Gonzaga a 34-30 lead and hit two more in the last minute to push the margin to 50-38 entering the fourth quarter. She hit her final 3 for Gonzaga’s first basket of the fourth quarter that made it 53-40.

Kaylynne Truong added 16 points and nine assists for the Bulldogs (21-2, 11-0 West Coast Conference) and Yvonne Ejim added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Ally Stedman Stedman scored 17 points to lead the Waves (7-14, 2-9), who have lost 14 straight to Gonzaga, including a 77-63 decision at home earlier this season. The series now stands at 50-30 for GU. Becky Obinma added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Pepperdine shot 29% (17 of 58) and had 20 turnovers.

Gonzaga shot 40.9% from 3-point range, right at their nation-leading average of 40.6. Maxwell, who entered at 50.4%, was 6 of 9.

The Bulldogs play at Santa Clara on Thursday.

