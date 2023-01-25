Skip to Content
Man falls to his death on ship at Port of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man fell to his death Wednesday on a ship at the Port of Los Angeles, authorities said.

He fell about 50 feet (15 meters) from an upper deck to a lower one shortly before 5 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man, but he was “beyond medical help,” the statement said.

It’s unclear what caused the man to fall.

The U.S. Coast Guard has been notified and the incident will be handed over to the LA Port Police, the fire department said.

