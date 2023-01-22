Sheriff: Man who killed 10 at Los Angeles-area dance club fatally shot himself in van as officers closed in
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff: Man who killed 10 at Los Angeles-area dance club fatally shot himself in van as officers closed in.
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff: Man who killed 10 at Los Angeles-area dance club fatally shot himself in van as officers closed in.
KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.