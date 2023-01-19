Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 12:34 PM

Small plane makes emergency landing on California beach

KION

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — A small airplane made a safe emergency landing on a state beach on the San Diego County coast Thursday morning, authorities said.

Three people aboard the plane got out and there were no reports of injuries, California State Parks said in a statement to KGTV.

The single-engine Piper-PA28R-200 set down on narrow Carlsbad State Beach and later could be seen being pushed around by waves.

The beach is about 30 miles north of downtown San Diego.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content