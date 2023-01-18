Microsoft cuts about 10,000 jobs, less than 5% of global workforce
REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft cuts about 10,000 jobs, less than 5% of global workforce.
REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft cuts about 10,000 jobs, less than 5% of global workforce.
KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.